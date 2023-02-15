ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Hits $10.11 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $288.17 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000175 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00219041 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,281.94 or 1.00031030 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00849572 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $59.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.