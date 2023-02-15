Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Raises Dividend to $3.41 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 3.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10.

Equinix has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 120.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equinix to earn $27.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $727.25. 381,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,640. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $651.68. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.22.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4,757.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,161,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Equinix by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after buying an additional 29,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

