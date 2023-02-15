EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE EQT traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 7,037,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,528. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. EQT has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

