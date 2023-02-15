EOS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $92.18 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00004601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004787 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000996 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001531 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,082,798,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

