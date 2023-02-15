Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Enviro Technologies U.S. shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 231,340 shares changing hands.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Wolf Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.

