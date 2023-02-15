Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,747,649 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,569,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747,649 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $396,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FALN opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.