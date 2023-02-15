Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,733,455 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,686,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG stock opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

