Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,882 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.00% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,311,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,531,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,800,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.07. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

