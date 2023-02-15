Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $752.53 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,490,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $752,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $489.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $505.44 and a 200-day moving average of $520.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

