Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $351.66 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $351,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,610,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

