Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $605,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,821,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after buying an additional 884,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,875,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

