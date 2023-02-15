Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,142 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $461,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

