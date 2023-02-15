Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 266,784 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,784 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $543,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MRK opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $274.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $10,627,156. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

