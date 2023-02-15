Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Entegris updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.50 to $0.55 EPS.
Entegris Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Entegris
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,758,000 after buying an additional 252,843 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $28,693,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6,430.9% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 217,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after acquiring an additional 214,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
See Also
