Entegris’ (ENTG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Entegris Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 151,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,112. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

