Entegris’ (ENTG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.
ENTG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.
Entegris Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Entegris stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 151,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,112. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Entegris
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
