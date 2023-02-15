Energi Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $12.17 million and $167,620.36 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00082126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,834,689 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

