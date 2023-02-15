Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of £2.20-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of £812-817 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.51 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.77 EPS.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.56 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

