Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of £2.20-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of £812-817 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.51 million. Endava also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.71-$2.77 EPS.
Endava Stock Performance
Shares of DAVA opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $231.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.56 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Endava
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
- George Soros is Short Silvergate – Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.