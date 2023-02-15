Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.67 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $169.82 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $175.03. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

