Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 256.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

