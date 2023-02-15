Emerson Electric Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Emerson Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,608,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.