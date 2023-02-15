Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Raised by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.15.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR remained flat at $85.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. 570,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.



