Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Embark Technology Stock Performance

EMBKW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,124. Embark Technology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

