Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -1.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%.

Eltek Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eltek’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

