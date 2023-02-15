Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eltek Stock Performance
NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $25.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -1.35.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.09%.
Eltek Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.