Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,027,381 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

LLY stock opened at $347.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $234.00 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

