Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.30

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 243434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Electrovaya Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.90 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
