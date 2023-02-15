Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,650. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.