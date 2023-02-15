Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $50.65 million and $60,563.34 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002418 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015611 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,939,507,114 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
