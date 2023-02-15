Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.03% from the stock’s current price.

Electromed Trading Up 3.2 %

ELMD stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

