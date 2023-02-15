electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 1.5%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. 101,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 209,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOR. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

electroCore Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $304.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at electroCore

Institutional Trading of electroCore

In other electroCore news, Director Joseph P. Errico bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,724,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,197.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $87,650. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 838,129 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

