Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 58.0% in January

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 193.5 days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $16.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

