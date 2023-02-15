EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 5.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.06. 434,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,112,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EHang in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $680.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 873.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.64%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in EHang in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

