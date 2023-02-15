EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 5.8%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 434,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,112,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $680.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 873.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EHang during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

