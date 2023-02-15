eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. eGain had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. eGain updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.20 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

EGAN stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. eGain has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of -88.80 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in eGain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eGain by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

