Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $135,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,898 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3 %

EW opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

