Edgewood Management LLC Sells 38,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Edgewood Management LLC lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.68%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

