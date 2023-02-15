Edgewood Management LLC Sells 279,139 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,197,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279,139 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 5.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edgewood Management LLC owned 1.49% of Intuit worth $1,625,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

INTU stock opened at $421.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $539.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.83.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

