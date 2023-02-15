Edgewood Management LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 0.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $193,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at $76,678,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $728.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $698.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total transaction of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

