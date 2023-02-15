Edgewood Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,557,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431,425 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 4.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 1.82% of CME Group worth $1,161,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $186.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.