Edenbrook Capital LLC Purchases 2,197,863 Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197,863 shares during the period. Cognyte Software makes up about 6.2% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned 8.68% of Cognyte Software worth $23,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 6.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,518,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after buying an additional 383,260 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,498,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 159,669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 18.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.39. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $12.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

