Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Purchases 11,000 Shares

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Rating) insider Robert Stan acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £15,400 ($18,693.86).

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 139 ($1.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,751. The company has a market cap of £358.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.71, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.67. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.01).

Ecora Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecora Resources Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECOR shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 260 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Anglo Pacific Group plc and changed its name to Ecora Resources PLC in October 2022.

