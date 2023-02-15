Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ecolab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.24. The stock had a trading volume of 180,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.35. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

