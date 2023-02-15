Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

NYSE:ECL opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.35.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after acquiring an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after acquiring an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

