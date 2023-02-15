eCash (XEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.36 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $691.91 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00557166 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00175501 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00049542 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000922 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,308,910,923,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,308,942,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.