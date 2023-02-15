EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.91 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. EAC has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $5,281.59 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00426900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01039514 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,854.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.