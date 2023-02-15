EAC (EAC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,007.37

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $8,007.37 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EAC has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.70 or 0.00432733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00014975 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01018043 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,913.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.