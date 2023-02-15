Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 387,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,109,100 shares.The stock last traded at $14.01 and had previously closed at $14.11.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DX. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $645.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 165.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,107,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 774.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 914,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 810,303 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Further Reading

