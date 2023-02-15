DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.49. DynaResource shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

DynaResource Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, management, and exploration of minerals. It focuses on test mining and pilot milling operations in Mexico. The company was founded on September 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

