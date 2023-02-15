Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

DND stock opened at C$20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$11.62 and a 1 year high of C$31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.68.

Several brokerages have commented on DND. CIBC lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

