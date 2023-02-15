dYdX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207.33 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One dYdX token can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00011726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a market cap of $406.04 million and approximately $207.33 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

