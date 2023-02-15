DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,119 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after acquiring an additional 522,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

